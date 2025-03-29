Stanford football will have to replace more than just its head coach. Four days after former Cardinals great and current general manager Andrew Luck fired Troy Taylor for alleged mistreatment, one of the team's top defensive contributors is leaving the program. Linebacker/edge rusher David Bailey is entering the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

The Stanford graduate is looking to finish his college career strong elsewhere, perhaps on a squad with postseason aspirations. Bailey played under former HC David Shaw for one year and Taylor for the last two, so it is possible he prefers more stability. Considering the current state of things, the 2022 four-star recruit is unlikely to find that with the Cards.

Stanford football loses a valuable talent

Bailey recorded seven sacks, five forced fumbles, 22 solo tackles and eight tackles for loss in 12 games last season. Spring practice is already underway, so he is a surprising and welcome addition to the portal. Many coaches will gladly alter their agendas for the chance of securing a commitment from this high-level defensive playmaker.

For Stanford, though, this is obviously gut-wrenching news. Bailey's productivity was one of the few things they could truly count on amid the ongoing hard times– 12-36 record across the last four seasons. Now, all people can hope for is that Luck and company identify the right individual to lift the program from despair and back into relevance.

Head coaching options are naturally thin in late-March, but Army's Jeff Monken and San Jose State's Ken Niumatalolo are logical candidates for the Cardinals' new vacancy, per The Athletic's Stewart Mandel. Regardless of who takes on this big responsibility, a clear vision must return to Stanford football. The fan base has suffered through enough aimlessness. It is time for a new era to take shape.

Unfortunately, David Bailey will not be sticking around to see it commence. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass-rusher will be missed, as he seeks to build on the individual success he achieved in three years in Northern California.