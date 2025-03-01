Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian pulled into Lucas Oil Stadium ready to watch his former Longhorns compete. But “Coach Sark” didn't just watch on Saturday, he analyzed the action momentarily — when Quinn Ewers threw the ball.

Sarkisian got invited to the NFL Network broadcast booth to sit next to Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah. His QB Ewers dealt with hefty scrutiny throughout the pre-draft process.

Many have questioned if Ewers can make “NFL throws” or earn a high enough draft grade. Ewers even turned down an $8 million NIL deal to pursue the NFL. He went off to greener league pastures, despite delivering a rather star-crossed career under Sarkisian.

“Coach Sark” dropped a strong analyst take as he watched Ewers throw in front of scouts. But he raved how his former QB was handling the workout session. Sarkisian praised Ewers' accuracy and feet of the QB. He also saw Ewers hit the deep out cut — which Sarkisian said is a throw NFL personnel are always evaluating.

Sarkisian watched Ewers laser the ball where it needed to be in front of general managers, head coaches and other front office executives. Ewers even connected with a familiar face during his combine workout in Isaiah Bond.

Texas' Quinn Ewers reveals interesting talk with Super Bowl winner

Ewers prepped for his Indy appearance by working with Super Bowl winning head coach Mike McCarthy. But he performed more than his throwing motion and feet work at the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

He's gone through the interview portion of the event. And not just limited to media interviews — but chats with NFL representatives including head coaches.

The Texas QB had a rather interesting conversation with one past Super Bowl winner. Ewers revealed Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin jokingly asked about his physical culture in sports major and grade point average.

“He just wrote it down in his notebook,” Ewers said with a smile Friday while talking to Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports.

The Steelers, though, didn't put Ewers on their draft board — the Longhorns star revealed. This officially rules out Ewers as a 2025 QB option in the Steel City.

But Ewers likely helped himself on other draft boards by displaying pinpoint accuracy and touch on his throws. Especially with his former head coach observing the action.