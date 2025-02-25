The Texas Football program will look a lot different in 2025 without Quinn Ewers at quarterback. The Longhorns got through the entire 2024 season with Ewers at quarterback, despite suffering multiple injuries throughout the year. Now Texas football fans may be watching Ewers play on Sundays in the NFL.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers is healthy enough to throw at the NFL Combine later this week, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“Another quarterback I can tell you will throw [at the NFL Combine] is Texas' Quinn Ewers,” Pelissero said on Tuesday via NFL Network. “I'm told that he is fully recovered now from a torn oblique that he played with basically this entire [college football season.] It happened during the Michigan game, it got worse over the course of time. But he is healthy now, his weight is up to about 215 pounds.”

Pelissero also added that Ewers has been working with QB guru Mike McCarthy leading up to the NFL Combine.

“Ewers has actually been working down in Texas with former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who I talked to on the phone yesterday” Pelissero continued. “McCarthy said he's just been really impressed with Quinn Ewers as a young man and the attentiveness that he has. They've been talking football for hours.”

McCarthy even said that he felt ‘like a kid in a candy shop' when talking football with Ewers.

How could the NFL Combine impact Quinn Ewers' draft stock?

The NFL Combine could be a huge opportunity for Quinn Ewers to separate himself from other quarterback prospects.

Pelissero hinted at the possibility of Ewers raising his draft stock with a strong performance at the NFL Combine.

“This is a wide open quarterback group, obviously beyond [Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.] This is an opportunity for Quinn Ewers to come out and maybe establish himself as QB3, if not QB2 or QB1,” Pelissero concluded. “There's a lot of things still to shake out through the course of this process.”

It will be interesting to see how Ewers' draft stock changes, if at all, after the NFL Combine.