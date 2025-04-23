The Syracuse Orange football program is coming off a solid season after ending the 2024-25 campaign with a 10-3 record. Unfortunately, head coach Fran Brown is forced to find a replacement for Kyle McCord after the star quarterback declared for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Brown found that replacement in a former quarterback of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Reports indicate that Steve Angeli has committed to Syracuse through the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. After spending his first three seasons with Notre Dame, Angeli takes his talents to the Orange.

“BREAKING: Notre Dame transfer QB Steve Angeli has committed to Syracuse, On3 Sports has learned.”

Angeli served as a backup at Notre Dame in his previous two seasons with the program. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 268 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and 0 interceptions while recording a 66.7% completion percentage.

This is the second quarterback Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange have acquired through the transfer portal this offseason. Angeli is joining former LSU Tigers four-star quarterback Rickie Collins in Syracuse. Collins never started for the Tigers and served as a backup during his two years with the program.

The Syracuse head coach gives himself some options at quarterback after watching Kyle McCord leave for the NFL Draft. Angeli brings more experience to the table, as he's been in college football for one more season than Collins. Additionally, the former Notre Dame quarterback played in numerous games for the Fighting Irish during his tenure. Angeli played in 21 games while Collins played in just four.

After having a solid season in 2024, Syracuse hopes to continue improving and potentially make an appearance in the College Football Playoff next season. The program likely feels confident with Brown leading the way as head coach after hiring him in 2024. If he can lead the Orange to another stellar season, then there's a chance bigger programs start looking his way with head coaching opportunities.