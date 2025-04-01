Syracuse football head coach Fran Brown inserted the Orange into Deion Sanders' spring football proposal. The Colorado head coach presented the bold idea of scrimmaging another college to liven up the spring game. Brown immediately responded by pushing the Orange as Colorado's early opponent.

That idea, however, since became shot down. Colorado-Syracuse got dealt with the harsh reality move on March 28. Brown cracked a joke about the denied request to face CU via Ashley Wenskoski of CNY Central Monday — even bringing Bill Belichick into the conversation.

“We should have just told Coach Belichick and Bill O’Brien to come up with it. You know damn well they weren’t about to allow Coach Prime and Fran Brown to be the first two guys to do it. Over their dead bodies…I’m just messing with you NCAA,” Brown joked.

A Syracuse-Colorado spring game would've drawn watchful eyes. Especially as teams across the nation scale back on their spring showcase games. Brown jokingly knows the opportunity now missed.

Fran Brown revealed major goal with Syracuse in 2024

Brown and the Orange won't hold a joint practice with Sanders' Buffaloes. New North Carolina head coach Belichick and Boston College head coach O'Brien also won't help Brown. Both coaches will now prepare their own Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Brown, meanwhile, will face both coaches and their teams as part of the 2025 ACC slate. UNC and BC will garner lots of hype. But Syracuse is fresh off delivering a stellar 10-3 campaign in Brown's first season. And will likely trend as a potential ACC contender entering year two of the Brown era.

The 43-year-old got asked if he accomplished his goals in his first HC campaign. He had another goal in mind, though.

“I wanted to go to the national championship, there was nothing else on my mind except trying to repeat what happened in 1959…but I guess this is progress,” Brown said.

The Orange have one of the nation's longest national title dry spells. Brown went on to deliver the program's second 10-win campaign since 2018. Now he'll use the spring to prepare for a highly-anticipated Orange football season — even without Colorado as a spring obstacle.