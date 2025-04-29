The first year with Fran Brown as head coach was wildly successful for the Syracuse Orange, as the program experienced a 10-3 regular season record. They also won their first bowl game since 2018, as the Orange defeated the Washington State Cougars 52-35 in the Holiday Bowl. Now, the program continues winning after landing one of the top players available in the transfer portal.

Syracuse has officially acquired former South Carolina offensive tackle Kam Pringle through the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports and CBS Sports. Pringle is the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 overall offensive tackle in the portal this offseason, via the 247 Sports' rankings.

“South Carolina OT transfer Kam Pringle has signed with Syracuse, Matt Zenitz and I have learned for 247 Sports. Pringle is the No. 5 overall and No. 1 OT available in the 247 Sports Portal rankings. He's a former top 200 recruit.”

This is a huge get for Syracuse, as Pringle has the potential of being a starter immediately. He played one season for South Carolina after being a redshirt in his freshman year. However, Pringle played in a backup role for the Game Cocks last season and is in line for much more playing time under head coach Fran Brown.

Pringle isn't the only big transfer portal acquisition for Syracuse this offseason. The Orange also managed to land quarterback Rickie Collins, along with quarterback Steve Angeli. Brown is seemingly restructuring his roster after losing Kyle McCord through the NFL Draft. So far, it appears every move is the right one on paper.

At 42 years of age, Brown earned his first head coaching job with Syracuse ahead of the 2024-25 season. He has a long history of working as an assistant focusing on defensive backs throughout his career. Brown has coached for numerous teams, including Temple, Baylor, Rutgers, and Georgia.