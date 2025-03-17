Syracuse football sounds open to facing Colorado on the field. Except this is not a future home-and-home series idea for September. It's Orange head coach Fran Brown reacting to a Deion Sanders proposal.

The Colorado football head coaching leader shared an idea to liven up spring football: The Buffaloes face another team instead of holding the annual intra-squad scrimmage.

“I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously,” Sanders shared, per Colorado On3 reporter Nick Kosko.

Brown didn't hesitate to answer the bell. He presented this idea to Sanders.

“We will come to Boulder for three days,” Brown told Sanders via X.

Can Syracuse and Colorado make spring proposal happen?

Sanders' idea comes amid changes some power conference teams are making for spring ball.

Nebraska and head coach Matt Rhule made headlines in February for opting out of its annual spring game. Rhule cited the transfer portal and NIL as his reasons. He believed other schools could watch their spring game and attempt to poach some Cornhuskers.

College Football Playoff qualifier Texas joined Nebraska by opting out of its spring game. Steve Sarkisian is still holding practices, just not in front of fans. USC is one more switching up its spring game format for 2025. Even national champion Ohio State and Alabama are two more powers changing the spring format this year.

Sanders' proposal, though, also involves cameras. He called for ESPN 2 to broadcast the game for April 19.

“To have a competitive (game) against your own guys kind of gets monotonous. You really can’t tell the level of your guys because, you know, it’s the same old, same way. Everybody kind of know each other. Towards the end, I would like to style it like the pros,” Sanders said.

Sanders remains open about livening up spring football. Brown is the only college football coach on board to deliver a rare NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision battle in April. Now many will wonder if the NCAA will approve the rare spring battle.