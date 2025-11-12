It has been a disaster of a season for Oklahoma State football. The team is just 1-8, has not won against an FBS opponent, and fired Mike Gundy earlier this season. Multiple players entered the college football transfer portal after the termination of Gundy, and one of them may be staying in the Big 12, heading to TCU.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports is predicting that TCU will land Noah McKinney, a starter for Oklahoma State, and the top-rated player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

McKinney, a guard, was rated as a three-star recruit out of Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada. He chose to stay local initially for college, signing with UNLV. The offensive lineman took a redshirt season in 2022 at UNLV before deciding to transfer. He then moved to Oklahoma State for the 2023 season.

As a freshman, he played in all 14 games for Oklahoma State, primarily on placekicks, but did see larger action in two games. The next year, he played in just four games for the Cowboys. He had his breakout season this year. McKinney has been a starter for Oklahoma State and has been ranked as one of the best pass-blocking guards in the nation, and the best guard in the Big 12.

Article Continues Below

He chose to enter the transfer portal back in October, after the termination of Gundy, but also decided to remain with the team and play the rest of the season. The guard has been connected to Kentucky and North Carolina, but predictions are that he will be heading to TCU.

TCU has been great at protecting the quarterback this year, sitting 22nd in the nation in sack rate, but they could use his help in run blocking. TCU is 97th in the nation in running yards per game. Further, both of their starting guards this year are seniors, so they will need to be replaced.

Oklahoma State will look for its first conference win this week, as the team hosts Kansas State on Saturday.