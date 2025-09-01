Tennessee football tacked on a new win nearly 48 hours after taking down Syracuse 45-26. But claiming this college football recruiting victory over a Southeastern Conference rival in Auburn.

The Volunteers won over four-star edge rush defender Hezekiah Harris, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealing the switch on Monday afternoon. Harris even shared the acronym “GBO,” which stands for “Go Big Orange.”

The long 6-foot-5 defender had UT assistants Levorn Harbin and Tim Banks run point on his recruitment. Harris himself shared some revealing details to Chad Simmons of On3/Rivals that pointed to Auburn eventually losing him.

Tennessee has never slowed down how they recruited me,” Harris told Simmons. “The coaches always made me feel wanted. They have recruited me hard, and they have always made me feel like a top guy.”

Tennessee delivering epic start to football ‘flip season' on recruiting trail

Head coach Josh Heupel and his staff aren't just 1-0 after a convincing win over the Orange.

The Vols are off and running during “flip season.” Which is when college football programs execute a last minute effort to change the minds of recruits committed elsewhere.

Tennessee already coaxed four-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair to come over. Blair previously was heading to Shane Beamer and South Carolina. But the Vols pulled off the pivot on Aug. 21 — nine days before tangling with Syracuse.

But the 6-foot-7 Blair isn't the only notable recruiting flip. Tennessee siphoned one of the top commits out of LSU.

Tristen Keys chose Tennessee instead one week after Blair — committing on Aug. 28. The wide receiver was one of three five-stars verbally pledged to the Tigers. But Heupel and members of his coaching staff completed the change of heart from the ultra-talented wide receiver.

The ex-Auburn commit Harris now joins the nation's No. 7 ranked recruiting class by 247Sports. And the No. 8 per On3/Rivals. He's also the sixth defensive line commit for the 2026 class.