LSU football took a massive loss ahead of its highly-anticipated season opener against Clemson. But on the college football recruiting trail thanks to a Southeastern Conference rival. Tennessee just raided its SEC foe by nabbing a prized five-star.

Longtime LSU wide receiver commit Tristen Keys pivoted to the Volunteers. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirmed Keys' flip, by posting a new graphic featuring the WR inside Neyland Stadium.

“I'm home,” Keys succinctly told Fawcett in announcing his new decision.

Fawcett adds that the ultra-productive wide receiver now rises as the highest-rated commit for his position in Volunteers history. Tyreek King was previously the top-ranked WR for the Vols' 2026 class, even as a four-star per 247Sports composite.

How can LSU regroup after losing prized 5-star to Tennessee?

Head coach Brian Kelly and his team are down to two five-star commits. And both reside on the defensive side.

Lamar Brown rose as a major local win for Kelly. The blue chip prospect chose to stay close to home on July 10. The powerful 6-foot-4, 285-pounder plays his high school football already in Baton Rouge and is now LSU's top-rated commit per 247Sports.

Florida talent Trenton Henderson is the other five-star heading to LSU's 2026 class. Henderson emerged as another July pledge — but chose LSU eight days before Brown.

LSU has taken recruiting losses during this cycle. The Tigers were in the mix for wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. Yet the four-star is trekking west and chose USC.

Keys, again, becomes the biggest loss in Baton Rouge. Simply because he was LSU's previous top-rated offensive talent.

Kelly and the Tigers can attempt to create their flip attempt at someone. The highest ranked WRs for the '26 class have all verbally committed. But recruits don't officially become an official member of the school until they sign a letter of intent by December.