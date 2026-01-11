The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a notable transfer portal setback as starting offensive tackle Lance Heard officially committed to the Kentucky Wildcats, a move confirmed Saturday as the portal window nears its close.

Heard’s decision carries weight on both sides of the rivalry. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle from Bonita, Louisiana, began his college career at LSU before transferring to Tennessee, where he became a fixture on the Vols’ offensive line. The development was reported by On3 insider Pete Nakos, who shared the news publicly.

“Tennessee transfer OT Lance Heard has officially signed with Kentucky, On3 sports has learned.” Nakos posted on X, formerly Twitter, as the Wildcats secured one of the most impactful linemen available in the portal.

Over the past two seasons, Heard started at left tackle, earned third-team All-SEC honors in 2025, and established himself as one of the most reliable pass protectors in the conference.

Article Continues Below

A former five-star recruit in the 2023 class, he had been instrumental to the Vols' offense. Across 25 career starts, he has surrendered just three sacks, a resume that made him one of the most coveted linemen available. With one year of eligibility remaining, Heard is expected to use 2026 as a springboard to boost his NFL draft stock.

For Kentucky, the timing is important as the program is navigating uncertainty following the dismissal of Mark Stoops and the arrival of new head coach Will Stein. Despite the transition, landing Heard represents a stabilizing move for the Wildcats’ offensive front. He is expected to slot in alongside center Coleton Price, who has also recently committed to the Wildcats, as a cornerstone of Kentucky’s “Big Blue Wall” next season.

The storyline gains another layer when considering the schedule. Heard is expected to return to Neyland Stadium in 2026, but this time wearing Kentucky colors when the rivals Wildcats face Tennessee on November 7. For the Vols, it’s a reminder of the portal’s volatility. For Heard, it’s an opportunity to prove his worth against his former team.