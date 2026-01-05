Fresh off a defensive struggle that ended in a 10-3 loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff, roster moves are already reshaping the future in College Station for the Texas A&M football team. Just forty-eight hours after the first-round exit, the offense took a significant hit when star wide receiver KC Concepcion announced his decision to bypass the transfer portal and enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Concepcion, who arrived from North Carolina State as a high-profile transfer, proved to be an immediate catalyst for the offense. Over the course of the season, he hauled in sixty-one receptions for nine hundred nineteen yards and found the end zone nine times.

While his final game against Miami was a season low in production, his overall body of work and explosive run-after-catch ability have made him a highly regarded prospect for professional scouts.

In a crucial turn for the defensive secondary, stability has arrived in the form of a major returning starter. Hayes Fawcett reported on X, formerly Twitter, that cornerback Dezz Ricks has re-signed with the Aggies and will return for the 2026 season.

Ricks personally confirmed the news to On3Sports, providing head coach Mike Elko with a foundational piece to build around next year. This commitment is especially vital given that teammate Will Lee III has also declared for the draft.

By choosing to stay, Ricks ensures that the Aggies maintain veteran experience and elite talent in their defensive backfield as they look to build on their recent playoff appearance.

The pride of the university was also on full display this week as a former star rewrote the professional record books. Texas A&M celebrated Myles Garrett after the Cleveland Browns standout shattered the NFL single-season sack record by reaching twenty-three sacks in Week 18.

The official social media accounts for the team were quick to honor him with the GigEm and NFLAggies hashtags, acknowledging his status as the new sack king. Garrett’s relentless performance throughout the year serves as a testament to the development found within the program.

As the staff navigates this busy offseason, the combination of veteran returns like Ricks and the legacy of alumni like Garrett continues to define the trajectory of the defense.