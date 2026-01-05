History-making moments rarely belong to just one place. When Myles Garrett became the NFL’s new single-season sack king in Week 18, the celebration stretched well beyond Cleveland. Shortly after Garrett recorded his record-breaking 23rd sack, his alma mater, Texas A&M University, made sure to let the world know it was watching and proud.

The official Aggie Football account posted a celebratory graphic on X declaring Garrett “The New Sack King,” punctuated with the familiar rallying cry #GigEm and #NFLAggies. It was a reminder of where one of the league’s most dominant defenders first became a star.

Garrett’s milestone came during a dramatic Week 18 win by the Cleveland Browns over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a 20–18 thriller that swung wildly until the final seconds. Cleveland stormed out to an early lead behind two defensive touchdowns before Cincinnati rallied in the fourth quarter. With time running down, Garrett delivered the sack that pushed him past the previous record. Not long after, Andre Szmyt’s 49-yard walk-off field goal sealed the victory.

Garrett’s 2025 season has been one for the ages. Despite the Browns’ 5-12 record and early elimination from playoff contention, Garrett was relentless from Week 1 through Week 18. His campaign featured both five-sack and four-sack performances. The record-setting finish made him the first player in NFL history to post at least 12 sacks in six consecutive seasons. That dominance has placed him squarely in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation once again.

For Texas A&M, Garrett’s achievement was more than an NFL headline. It was also validation. From College Station to the professional stage, the Aggies’ pride was unmistakable as one of their own rewrote football history.