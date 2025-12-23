Texas A&M football is undergoing roster changes after falling to Miami 10-3 in the College Football Playoff. Star wide receiver KC Concepcion is the newest departure 48 hours after the first round loss.

Concepcion won't enter the College Football Transfer Portal for a second time, though. He instead declared for the NFL Draft Monday, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirming his move.

Concepcion ends his Aggies run after one season. He arrived via North Carolina State in the portal where he caught 124 receptions for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Concepcion joins defensive back teammate Will Lee III as draft entries. The WR instantly rose as an impact performer at College Station for head coach Mike Elko and quarterback Marcel Reed.

KC Concepcion became fan favorite for Texas A&M football

The junior from Charlotte surfaced as an immediate go-to target for Reed.

He grabbed three passes but tallied 72 yards (averaged 24 yards a catch) in the season opening win over Texas-San Antonio. The 21-year-old then lifted his numbers to six catches, 73 yards and scored twice against Utah State the following week.

Notre Dame then watched the former Atlantic Coast Conference performer shred its defense — averaging 20.5 yards a catch. He later exploded on Auburn; grabbing seven catches for 113 yards and helping lead the 16-10 win there.

The 5-foot-11 WR produced one more 100-yard outing — a 158-yard one against South Carolina on Nov. 15. The slot option ends his lone Texas A&M campaign grabbing 61 passes for 919 yards with nine touchdowns.

Miami, however, handed him his worst game in bottling Concepcion to four catches for 33 yards…averaging a season-low 8.3 yards a catch. Still, he'll likely earn pre-draft buzz for his run-after-catch ability and sudden quickness off his releases.