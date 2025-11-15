Texas A&M's College Football Playoff hopes live on for another week. They received a significant scare from South Carolina, but the Aggies remain undefeated and maintained their top-three ranking with a 31-30 Week 12 win.

Texas A&M completed a 27-point second-half comeback after trailing 30-3 at halftime. The turnaround was the largest in school history, according to Yahoo Sports.

TEXAS A&M RECORDS ITS LARGEST COMEBACK WIN IN SCHOOL HISTORY 🔥 The Aggies were down 30-3 at the half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Im3dnDKaOf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Aggies appeared to be in serious danger early on after scoring on just one of their first eight drives. They began the game with a field goal, but they entered halftime with two missed field goals, two interceptions, one fumble and three punts.

Yet, after getting next to nothing going in the first half, Mike Elko's team came out of the locker room with a vengeance. Texas A&M scored a touchdown on its first four drives of the second half, including three in the third quarter.

Article Continues Below

The Aggies nearly blew the comeback with a late-game fumble, but they managed to get one final stop on South Carolina's last drive of the game to pull off a miracle.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed overcame a poor start to end with 439 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Most of Reed's production went to KC Concepcion, who recorded seven catches for 158 receiving yards, and Ashton Bethel-Roman, who notched four catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, the Aggies improve to 10-0 and 7-0 in the SEC. They might drop in the Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings, but Texas A&M is still in play for a top-four seed.

South Carolina subsequently falls to 3-7 and 1-7 in the conference. The Gamecocks suffered their fifth consecutive defeat, all against top-15-ranked opponents. They are now just 1-7 since getting off to a 2-0 start and entering Week 3 ranked No. 11.