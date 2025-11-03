As Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills in the 28-21 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, it could be seen as a statement game as the team stamped itself as the team to beat in the AFC. While Allen was scoring rushing touchdowns for the Bills and thriving through the air, he would speak about the recent victory and what it means for the team.

In the win over their rivals in the Chiefs, Allen would throw for 273 yards and one touchdown to go along with 19 yards on the ground and two scores. As fans want to hear, he outdueled Mahomes offensively, as the star threw for 250 yards and an interception.

Allen would speak to CBS Sports after the thrilling game, saying that it was a “team effort” that led to the win over Kansas City, starting with a “great week of practice.”

“I mean, I think it was a team effort. A lot of hard work went into this. Had a great week of practice, a really good game plan. Guys came out and made some plays, and we made one more than they did tonight,” Allen said.

"It was a team effort. A lot of hard work went into this." – Josh Allen with our @tracywolfson following the Bills win pic.twitter.com/2gkwMJtvCt — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 3, 2025

Bills' Josh Allen on what led to his impressive outing against the Chiefs

Article Continues Below

With the Bills linked to rumors surrounding the upcoming trade deadline, as the team looks for any way to improve the team, there is no denying that the win over the Chiefs could show that they are a contending team. As the team continues to stack wins, Allen is the engine that drives the ship that is Buffalo, as his play will dictate how far the team goes when it comes to the postseason.

For him, his great outing led him to “trusting the 10 players around me,” crediting his teammates, which led to his performance, especially having a balanced offense with running back James Cook, rushing for 114 yards.

“Just trusting my feet, trusting the 10 players around me, that's really all,” Allen said. “It comes down to going out there, trying to make good decisions, putting the ball where it needs to be.”

Allen would then be asked about the significance of this win within the AFC, with the star quarterback just saying “1-0,” while smiling. At any rate, Allen and Buffalo look to keep the winning ways going with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.