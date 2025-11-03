Brock Bowers had an explosive performance during the Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Bowers is progressing through the second season of his promising NFL career. However, injuries have held him back as he missed four of the Raiders' eight matchups prior to Week 9.

The young tight end finally made his return to the field against the Jaguars and didn't miss a single beat. He dominated in the receiving game, catching 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

Bowers reached the end zone in the second quarter, fourth quarter and overtime period. His third score was remarkable as he caught the touchdown pass to keep the team within reach during the final seconds of overtime.

BROCK BOWERS SCORES HIS 3RD TOUCHDOWN WITH 16 SECONDS LEFT IN OT 🤯🍿 pic.twitter.com/NHOvqLLLln — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Brock Bowers, Raiders played against Jaguars

Despite Brock Bowers' marvelous efforts, it still wasn't enough as the Raiders fell short in a heartbreaking 30-29 home defeat to the Jaguars in overtime.

Las Vegas benefitted from Bowers' return to the offense, which made them potent against the vulnerable Jacksonville defense. Bowers' third touchdown opened up the opportunity for them to go for the win with a two-point conversion. However, Geno Smith was unable to complete the conversion as Raiders fans had to go home with plenty of disappointment.

Smith had an overall solid performance but ultimately let Las Vegas down with his final play of the game. He completed 29 passes out of 39 attempts for 284 yards and four touchdowns and one interception.

Ashton Jeanty was the next best attacker in the Las Vegas offense aside from Bowers. He had 13 rushes for 42 yards while catching five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Jakobi Meyers came next with four catches for 23 yards, Tre Tucker had three receptions for 38 yards, while Michael Mayer caught three passes for 26 yards.

The Raiders will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Denver Broncos on Nov. 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET.