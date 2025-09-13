When Texas A&M and Notre Dame face off in one of the biggest games of the college football week, star quarterback Marcel Reed will be a part of it. Despite leaving the Aggies' last game after taking a big hit, the sophomore will be a full go in Week 3.

Texas &M ruled Reed out against Utah State as soon as he exited, but the move was simply a precaution. Reed did not have any limitations in practice all week and will have no restrictions, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“I've been told both [Marcel Reed and left tackle Trey Zuhn III] are fine,” Thamel said on ESPN's College GameDay. “Reed practiced without inhibition all week, and they are going to roll into South Bend fully healthy.”

Here’s our first hit from Knoxville. Updates on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Texas A&M. Also, the Tennessee fans reveal feelings on Nico Iamaleava in the background. pic.twitter.com/x1xynfkD7R — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Thamel also noted that Texas A&M left tackle Trey Zuhn III will play against Notre Dame. Zuhn is the veteran leader of the Aggies' experienced offensive line that began the year as a preseason Joe Moore award candidate.

Despite leaving in the second half of Week 2, Reed's numbers are still on par with the best in the country. The Nashville native has 509 passing yards, seven touchdowns, zero interceptions, 105 rushing yards and one rushing score through his first two games.

The No. 16-ranked Aggies travel to South Bend for their first road game of the year. The game will complete a home-and-home mini-series, with the teams meeting in College Station in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Texas A&M looks to avenge loss to Notre Dame

It has been well over a year, but Texas A&M has not forgotten about its last loss to Notre Dame that began the 2024 college football season. The game marked head coach Mike Elko's debut, one that ended in a listless 23-13 loss at home.

The game lit a fire under the Aggies, sparking a seven-game win streak that saw them reach the top 10. However, the team expressed general disgust at the result and has had Saturday's matchup circled on its calendars for months.

While Notre Dame introduced a new-look team in Week 1, Texas A&M returns many members from its 2024 team. Reed, however, was forced to watch from the sidelines as Conner Weigman's backup. He will face the Irish for the first time, while many of his teammates seek redemption.

Notre Dame, while still viewed as a national title contender, is just 0-1 in the young season. The Irish enter the matchup off a 27-24 loss to Miami in Week 1.