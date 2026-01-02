Even though Indiana had reeled off 13 consecutive victories and had beaten Ohio State in the Big Ten title games, there were still a number on non-believers as Indiana prepared to play Alabama in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

After all, Indiana is known as a basketball school in a state where that sport is revered. Alabama is perhaps the most dominant program throughout college football history and the school has had legendary coaches Bear Bryant and Nick Saban.

Indiana's football team was known for its disappointments until Curt Cignetti was hired prior to the 2024 season. Cignetti and his Hoosiers may have gotten rid of all the doubters as Indiana overwhelmed the Crimson Tide by a 38-3 score. Indiana dominated on both sides of the ball and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza led the way as he completed 14 of 16 passes for 192 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Indiana running back Kaelon Black also had a stellar effort as he ran the ball 15 times for 99 yards and averaged an eye-catching 6.6 yards per carry. He also scored a touchdown.

Cignetti has Hollywood suggestion while receiving Rose Bowl trophy

After the game, the Hoosiers (14-0) received their honors for defeating Alabama and advancing to the semifinal round of the CFP. As he received the trophy that goes to the winner of the Rose Bowl, he was asked by ESPN's Rece Davis if he had ever imagined his team having this kind of season

Cignetti paused for a moment and came out with the following thought. “It'd be a hell of a movie.”

A movie about this year's Indiana team might rank with other Indiana sports classics like “Hoosiers” and “Rudy.” However, to ensure that the movie really should be made, the Hoosiers have to win 2 more games so they can claim their first NCAA college football national championship.