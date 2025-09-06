Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed will have an early night against Utah State in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season. The dynamic sophomore exited the game in the third quarter and will not return.

Reed took a big hit on a scramble late in the third quarter and left the game with the medical staff's assistance. After a visit to the medical tent, Texas A&M ruled him available but said he would not return to the game, according to the SEC Network broadcast, via On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

Redshirt freshman Miles O'Neill replaced Reed following the injury. O'Neill threw an interception on the same possession that Reed exited, but settled in shortly thereafter.

Reed ended the game with 220 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He additionally took his 10 carries for 66 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Following a 42-24 win over UTSA in Week 1, Texas A&M's offense kept its foot on the pedal in Week 2. Through two games, Reed is looking like arguably the best quarterback in the country, racking up 509 passing yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Texas A&M preparing for massive matchup with Notre Dame

Texas A&M is being cautious with Marcel Reed's injury, with the game already in hand and a much bigger matchup looming. The Aggies will hit the road for the first time in the 2025 season in Week 3 when they travel to South Bend for a massive showdown with Notre Dame.

The Aggies entered Week 2 ranked No. 19 in the AP poll. Notre Dame fell to No. 9 after losing to Miami in Week 1. Regardless, both teams will be ranked for their Week 3 matchup, making it one of the biggest matchups of the week.

The teams meet for the second consecutive season after locking horns in Week 1 of the 2024 season. Notre Dame won that game in State College, 23-13. However, both are entirely different teams in 2025.