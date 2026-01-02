Indiana football looked like the Alabama teams of old inside the Rose Bowl. Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers shredded the Crimson Tide out the gate in the first half — and likely drew the attention of Las Vegas Raiders fans.

Mendoza only endured two incompletions but fired three touchdown passes in the 38-3 trouncing at Pasadena. The Heisman Trophy winner stuck the dagger in during the third quarter in hitting this 24-yarder to Elijah Sarratt.

Indiana is completely bulldozing over Alabama. Fernando Mendoza connects with Elijah Sarratt for a 24-yard TD and IU leads 24-0 in the 3rd quarter. #NeverDaunted #CFBPlayoff TV: ESPN pic.twitter.com/tlyBONxo4Z — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) January 1, 2026

Mendoza was surgical against the juggernaut known as Alabama. Mendoza's IU turned to familiar Tide blueprints — trench bullying, forcing turnovers and efficient QB play — to create the rout.

And created enthusiastic Raider fans in the process.

Raiders fan reactions in watching Indiana's Fernando Mendoza

Members of Raider Nation manifested Mendoza wearing the Silver and Black right away.

“With the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, The Las Vegas Raiders select Fernando Mendoza, quarterback, Indiana,” one fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

One Raider fan even put together this graphic.

Article Continues Below

Coming this April… Finally, a franchise QB for the Raiders. Fernando Mendoza🔥🔥🔥 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/cOlkcPcCn9 — Raider Nation Worldwide (@RaiderNationWW) January 2, 2026

Another fan went a step further — photoshopping Mendoza in the Raiders colors.

I've seen enough: Fernando Mendoza to the Raiders 🏴‍☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/6nAGtMuhKv — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) January 1, 2026

Even non-Raider fans chimed in — a la Underdog Fantasy.

Fernando Mendoza, Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers with the Raiders next season. pic.twitter.com/sCt9WkpQ2N — Underdog (@Underdog) January 1, 2026

Las Vegas looks quarterback needy heading into 2026. Geno Smith has one year left on his contract, yet the franchise can release him to clear cap room. Smith's dismal 2025 season points to separation after one year.

The Raiders even lost '25 sixth round draft pick Cam Miller, who got picked up by the Miami Dolphins during the Rose Bowl contest. Miller's departure points to the franchise secretly making room already for Mendoza.

Indiana and its star QB now has a rematch with Oregon in the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.