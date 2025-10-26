The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies are having an incredible start to the 2025 college football season. They had it continue with their 49-25 blowout win over the No. 20 LSU Tigers on Saturday evening.

Going into the matchup, Texas A&M boasted a perfect 7-0 record. They've shined as one of the best performing teams in the country, rising up the rankings of the AP Top 25 with each passing week. They are now as high as third on the list, only trailing Ohio State and Indiana.

The Aggies took care of business on the road, lighting up the Tigers in the second half to improve their record to 8-0. As a result, they made history as they accomplished the feat for the first time since 1992, per On3 insider Pete Nakos.

How Texas A&M played against LSU

It was an impressive win for the Texas A&M Aggies to achieve as they make their case for the College Football Playoff. Their blowout of the No. 20 LSU Tigers was another example of their remarkable talent.

Article Continues Below

The game was close as the Aggies led 14-7 after the first quarter before LSU responded with 11 points in the second period to lead 18-14 at halftime. It took the second half for the visitors to take all the momentum and never look back, torching the Tigers 35-7 in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Marcel Reed had a decent performance despite throwing two interceptions. He completed 12 passes out of 21 attempts for 202 yards and two touchdowns while adding 13 rushes for 108 yards and two scores.

The Aggies' run game was excellent as they finished with 40 carries for 224 yards and four touchdowns, including Reed's two scores. Rueben Owens II had eight rushes for 44 yards, while Jamarion Morrow and Nate Boerkircher reached the end zone. Only three players made two or more catches throughout the game. KC Concepcion had three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown, Mario Craver came next with four catches for 42 yards, while Theo Melin Ohrstrom caught two passes for 32 yards. Meanwhile, Morrow got a 24-yard touchdown catch.

The No. 3 Aggies will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they face the No. 15 Missouri Tigers on Nov. 8.