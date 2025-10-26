Texas A&M achieved a feat never before seen in program history, improving to 8-0 for the first time as a member of the SEC and winning at LSU’s Tiger Stadium for the first time since 1994. The third-ranked Aggies erased a halftime deficit and rolled to a 49-25 victory over No. 20 LSU to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

After trailing 18-14 at halftime, Texas A&M erupted for 35 straight points to silence the crowd and secure one of its most meaningful wins in recent memory. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed led the charge with 202 passing yards, two touchdowns, 108 rushing yards, and two scores. Meanwhile, wide receiver KC Concepcion electrified the game with a 79-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter.

“I keep saying this: It's not about the past,” Aggies head coach Mike Elko said. “We've got to stop, like, worrying about the past, thinking about the past, talking about the past. I'm excited for what this team is doing right now. “This team is doing some really special things.”

Texas A&M's second-half dominance was fueled by balance and discipline. The defense forced four consecutive LSU punts and finished with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The offensive line provided Reed with time and space, and the Aggies scored touchdowns on their first three drives after halftime to take control.

Texas A&M is building Aggies' history every week

Article Continues Below

Texas A&M has scored 40 or more points in four straight road games for the first time in program history, tying an SEC record. Their 49 points marked the most by any visiting team against a ranked LSU squad at Tiger Stadium since Georgia scored 52 in 2008.

The victory also continued the Aggies’ trend of adapting to every challenge this season. They have won close games at Notre Dame, fought through physical battles against Auburn and Arkansas, and now earned a statement victory on one of college football’s toughest stages.

“There's definitely still a lot of things to be proven, Reed said. “And I feel like a lot of people in this country still don't respect us as a team. So no, we're not trying to prove anybody wrong. We're just going to go prove ourselves right.”

The Aggies will now enter their bye week unbeaten and in firm control of their SEC and College Football Playoff destiny.