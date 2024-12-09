There will be a huge absence on the Texas A&M football team ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl on December 27. In the same two weeks since the Aggies have lost players to the transfer portal, and could be without star defensive lineman Nic Scourton in their matchup against USC, as the junior has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, and will forgo his final collegiate season.

Scourton posted to Instagram, thanking Texas A&M football and Purdue for his time with the respective programs, (via Jaxson Callaway on X, formerly Twitter). Scourton had another massive season for the Aggies this season, leading Texas A&M to an 8-4 record, and 5-3 in the SEC with significant victories over LSU, Missouri, Florida and Arkansas.

“Howdy! I would truly like to thank Texas A&M and Purdue, the coaching staffs, and my teammates for a great college experience. It has been an honor, and I will be forever grateful. To my family and mentors, I truly appreciate the love, support and guidance you have provided me on my journey. I know that I would not be in this position without y'all. I'm excited to experience this next chapter together. With that being said, after much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the 2025 NFL Draft,” Scourton wrote on Monday.

Nic Scourton declares for the 2025 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/GPA6JDPNy4 — Jaxson Callaway (AT) (@AggiesToday) December 9, 2024 Expand Tweet

Scourton's decision wasn't too much of a shock, as most mock drafts have him pegged as a clear first-round selection. He's the second Aggie to announce his departure to the NFL Draft, following defensive end Shemar Stewart, who made his mind up earlier on Monday.

Nic Scourton's Texas A&M football career

Before finding another home in College Station last offseason, Scourton played his 2022 and 2023 campaigns at Purdue, where he quickly developed into one of the fiercest defensive players in the country.

His career took off in 2023 where he recorded 50 tackles and 10 total sacks with three pass deflections and one forced fumble for the Boilermakers.

This past season for Texas A&M, Scourton wasn't as effective from a numbers standpoint, but he remains a top prospect in the eyes of many NFL scouts with his positional versatility.