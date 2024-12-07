The Texas A&M football program will be losing another key member of the team in the transfer portal for 2025.

Chantz Johnson plans to enter the transfer portal, after being sidelined throughout the entire 2024-25 season.

Johnson was a three-star recruit out of College Station high school in 2022, and was well-known around the state after helping to lead his team to a Class 5-A Division I state championship.

The sophomore linebacker recorded two solo tackles in 2023 for the Aggies.

Johnson is another hit on the recruiting front after the team had been stacking up defensive depth. The Aggies are set for a bowl game, finishing 8-4 in the 2024-25 season.

Texas A&M football recruiting class outlook

Texas A&M has the eight-best recruiting class for 2025 — sixth in the SEC. That’s one of the positives for the Aggies ahead of the December 9 transfer portal commencement.

Head coach Mike Elko has already laid out the plan for 2025.

“I think and this is what I told our guys, we had to lay such a strong foundation of what college football culture should look like,” Elko said, per Dan Morrison of On3 Sports. “What it should look like from an accountability standpoint, from a doing it the right way standpoint, from a commitment to doing things for the team standpoint.”

“Now, what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to go out and we’ve got to become really good football players. Second year in the system,” Elko said. “Second year in the scheme. Having an opportunity of really going through the details of what we’re doing and how we’re doing it is, I think, going to be really critical. So, we’re excited to move this thing forward and get into year two and kind of finish the deal on what we started this year.”

Elko has two incoming five-stars on the offensive side of the football. Offensive tackle Lamont Rogers and wide receiver Jerome Myles give the Aggies’ program a lot to be excited for ahead of the 2025 season.