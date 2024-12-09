The regular season is now officially over in college football and many teams have already started to prepare for their bowl games. While that happens, players all over the country have decisions to make about their futures. That holds true at Texas A&M, where the Aggies have multiple potential draft picks that are likely going to be declaring over the next few weeks.

The first domino to fall out of that group is Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart. After rapidly rising up draft boards over the last few months, Stewart announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft in a post on social media.

“It's with a heart full of gratitude and emotion that i announce my decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft,” part of Stewart's statement read. “This decision marks a pivotal step in my journey, and while it's bittersweet to leave behind such a special chapter of my life, I know it's the right time to move forward and chase the dreams I've worked so hard to achieve.”

Stewart is a projected first-round pick in most mocks despite only tallying 1.5 sacks in each of his three seasons at Texas A&M.

Why Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart is getting first-round buzz

Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart is getting the type of first-round buzz that only the top of the top edge rushers get in any given draft despite lacking production at the college level. However, one look at this guy tells you exactly why NFL teams are going top be so enthralled with him as the draft process goes on.

Stewart has all of the physical traits that you need to be an elite edge rusher in the NFL, and teams are constantly chasing those traits as they look for the next superstar at one of the most important positions on the field. Texas A&M's official website lists Stewart at a monstrous 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, allowing him to physically overpower tackles and also letting him bump inside on some pass rushing downs. That versatility is a valuable skill in the NFL.

Stewart also has very good speed and twitchiness for his size. He uses his long arms to keep tackles at bay and allow himself to stay free on the outside and has the athleticism to turn the corner or make tackles pay for oversetting to help neutralize his power. Similar to the rise of Travon Walker a few years back, Stewart is getting the benefit of the doubt for similar reasons.

Of course, it's natural to question how such a talented player doesn't have the stats at Texas A&M to back up those traits. Stewart's motor needs some work, and he sometimes can get caught taking a play off here and there, especially on early downs. He also misses a lot of tackles both in the run and the pass game because of his lack of control. At times, Stewart is just flying into the backfield and allowing quarterback to evade him and escape the pocket.

Even with these concerns, Stewart will likely sneak into the first round as some of the playoff teams around the league seek an impactful pass rusher with the high ceiling that Stewart's traits give him.