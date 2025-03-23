Texas A&M football watched its basketball team fall during the NCAA Tournament. But the gridiron Aggies made up for it by securing a massive college football recruiting win over Ohio State and Tennessee.

Texas A&M landed four-star power back Jonathan Hatton Jr. on Saturday, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirming the move. Hatton even told Fawcett “Gig ‘Em,” signifying his decision to join the Aggies. Those two words are the popular motivational rallying cry at the College Station, Texas, campus. He also turned down Oklahoma, which he previously committed to.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Hatton bring power and speed over to Mike Elko. He arrives to Texas A&M as the nation's No. 6 running back by On3.

He's also a local pledge for Elko and company out of Steele High in Cibolo, Texas. His decision makes up for two major recruiting losses. Texas A&M lost its grip on four-star tight end Xavier Tiller on Feb. 11. And then North Carolina and Bill Belichick flipped four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin on St. Patrick's Day.

But Hatton's commitment becomes a massive win for Texas A&M for a variety of reasons.

How Texas A&M beat Ohio State, Tennessee for 4-star

Hatton became the recruiting-trail version of a free agent by decommitting from Oklahoma back in Dec. 2024.

Elko and the Aggies strike it big in adding the back who's scored a combined 35 touchdowns the last two seasons. Hatton, though, leaned toward Texas A&M for a while per his conversation with On3's Chad Simmons.

“Texas A&M has been high on my list for some time, but I would say I knew 100% of my decision around a month and a half ago,” Hatton shared. “I wanted to make sure, and the more I thought about it, the more clear it became. Earlier this year, it just became clear Texas A&M was the place for me.”

Choosing Texas A&M became more crystallized when he spoke with Trooper Taylor, who serves as the Aggies RB coach.

“What really made it clear was getting back on campus, being around the coaches…and just continuing to talk with coach Troop (Trooper Taylor) and coach Elko. They made me comfortable; I knew they wanted me and they not only recruited me, but they recruited my family and made them feel involved,” Hatton said.

Hatton added how Texas A&M “stayed consistent with me” throughout his recruitment — even during a period he pledged to the Sooners. He now becomes the eighth verbal commitment for the Aggies.