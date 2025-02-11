The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from four-star 2026 tight end Xavier Tiller back in November, but he is now re-opening his recruitment. There is still a lot of time for 2026 recruits to make their college decisions as the 2025 cycle just wrapped up last week. No commitment is safe at this point in the year, and the Aggies learned that the hard way with this decommitment from Tiller.

“BREAKING: Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller has Decommitted from Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 225 TE from Fairburn, GA had been Committed to the Aggies since November Tiller is one of the Top TEs in the ‘26 Class.”

Xavier Tiller is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #124 player in the 2026 class, the #10 tight end and the #14 player in the state of Georgia. Tiller currently attends Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

“Also plays basketball,” Tiller's scouting report reads. “Early on in 10th-grade season was averaging 4.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, and 1.0 bpg per MaxPreps. 2023: As a sophomore caught 25 passes for 352 yards and 7 TD. Served as a top option for Ohio State QB signee Air Noland at Langston Hughes, which went 9-3 in Georgia's AAAAAAA classification and made the second round of the playoffs.”

South Carolina could be a school to watch here for Tiller because of Air Noland, who ended up transferring to the Gamecocks from Ohio State. However, Tiller does not hold an offer from South Carolina yet.

Tiller does have a lot of good options for college as he currently holds offers from elite football schools like Michigan, Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Penn State, Florida, Texas, Miami, USC, Florida State and many others.

Xavier Tiller made his original decision to commit to the Texas A&M football team very early on, and he decided that he needs some more time to think about things. He has plenty of time to make a decision, and who knows, he could still end up playing for the Aggies. Tiller has a plethora of good options.