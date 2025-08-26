Texas football quarterback Arch Manning enters the 2025 season with all sorts of expectations on him. Manning is the grandson of NFL great Archie Manning, and the nephew of Peyton and Eli. ESPN's Adam Schefter is revealing more information about what the 2026 NFL Draft might look like for Manning.

Schefter thinks that Manning will remain in college for a few years at least.

“When Arch questioned his grandfather’s comment, that was the first time that the question even was raised in my mind that he could actually turn pro after this year,” Schefter said on ESPN and reported by On3. “I think the feeling around the league has been that he’s going to be at Texas for a couple years and he’d be in the draft in ’27, most likely.”

Manning has waited patiently to get a chance to start at Texas. He sat behind Quinn Ewers, who led the Longhorns in 2024 to the College Football Playoff. Ewers is now gone, and Manning is getting his chance to take the reins of the offense.

Texas starts their 2025 season with a monster matchup against Ohio State, in a rematch from last year's CFP. Ohio State won that game, en route to their national championship.

Arch Manning hopes to continue Texas football's success

Manning has played sparingly for Texas in the last few seasons. He has passed for 969 total yards at Texas, with nine touchdowns. He has also thrown two interceptions.

The Texas quarterback completed close to 68 percent of his passes during the 2024 season. He saw marked improvement from his true freshman campaign in 2023. Texas football fans are very excited to see how the offense will look, with Manning running things all the time.

Football analysts believe that NFL teams will be monitoring what Manning does this season closely.

“You know, talking to a number of teams? Look, they’re going to monitor the situation and the whole ‘March for Arch’. But, barring something unforeseen, most teams believe he’ll come back for at least one more year at Texas,” Mike Tannenbaum said.

Texas and Ohio State play on Saturday at 12:00 ET.