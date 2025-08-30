As the Texas football team lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon, 14-7, the sports world has focused on the disappointing performance from Texas quarterback Arch Manning. While there were fans roasting the Texas football star during the game, the star spoke after the game about the frustrations from his perspective.

In the defeat, Manning ended up throwing for 170 yards to go along with one touchdown pass and an interception, with the score coming with less than four minutes left in the contest. Facing the reigning champions and as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, Manning and the Longhorns went scoreless in the first half, making the outing “not good enough” in the sophomore's words, according to Evan Vieth.

“Ultimately, not good enough,” Manning said after the game. “Obviously, you don't want to start off the season 0-1. They're a good team. I thought we beat ourselves a lot, and that starts with me. I've got to play better for us to win.”

Manning and the Longhorns had an immense amount of hype heading into the season, which some could argue goes beyond the family name the quarterback has. While some fans will be reactionary to the performance, there could be others who are waiting to judge the player due to the one-game sample size so far this season.

Texas football's Steve Sarkisian speaks on Arch Manning's performance

There were some effective plays like the one touchdown pass from Manning that put the Texas football team on the board in the fourth quarter, but they were few and far between on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about Manning's performance after the game and mentioned the “flashes” he had against the Buckeyes, according to Inside Texas.

“We saw some real flashes and glimpses of the type of player that he's going to become here,” Sarkisian said. “Sure, he's going to watch the tape and say, ‘Man, I wish this. I wish that.' That's the life of a competitor, but I think there's a lot to hold onto of what the future is going to look like for Arch Manning here.”

“I thought Arch's poise and composure was really good in this game,” Sarkisian continued. “Didn't feel like he got rattled. I think I learned about him a little bit playing that I've got to let him go play. That'll help us, but he's going to be a really good leader.”

Manning and the Texas football team look to bounce back on Saturday, Sept. 6, against San Jose State.