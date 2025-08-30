Despite entering the 2025 college football season as the top-ranked team for the first time in program history, Texas struggled mightily in a 14-7 Week 1 loss to Ohio State. Following the defeat, Steve Sarkisian is well aware that he needs more from Arch Manning and his offense.

The game was just the third start of Manning's career, and his first ever on the road. Regardless, Sarkisian made it clear that seven points is an unacceptable result for the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.

“We've got to score more points at the end of the day,” Sarkisian said after the game, via On3 Sports. “If we can hold a team like that to 14, we've got to find a way to score 15.”

Texas was scoreless for most of the game and did not get on the scoreboard until 3:28 in the fourth quarter. Down 14-0, Manning hit receiver Parker Livingstone on the right sideline to cut the deficit to one score. The Longhorns would get the ball back with a chance to tie, but Manning could not do much else before turning it over on downs to seal the loss.

Ohio State did not do much on offense either, but it managed to just barely outwork Texas to steal the victory. Despite constantly giving up advantageous field position, the Buckeyes' defense stifled Manning and the Longhorns' offense all game and nearly pitched a shutout.

Arch Manning struggles in Texas' loss to Ohio State

Fans tuned in for the matchup for multiple reasons, one being the long-awaited debuts of Manning and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. Both players failed to meet expectations, but Manning's struggles were more noticeable in the loss.

Manning ended the game completing 17 of his 30 pass attempts for 170 passing yards, averaging just 5.7 yards per attempt. He added one touchdown, one interception and 38 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Manning's struggles were even more evident on film than they appeared on the box score. He failed to find a rhythm all game, consistently releasing the ball late and off target, often underthrowing routine passes. Manning's interception was the result of his underthrowing receiver Ryan Wingo on an out route, allowing Ohio State's Jermaine Matthews Jr. to undercut the route.

Statistically, he still outperformed Sayin, who ended with 126 passing yards and one touchdown. Sayin's touchdown was a badly underthrown deep ball to Carnell Tate, who made a spectacular catch to give his quarterback his first career score.