The hype has been loud surrounding Arch Manning all offseason, and he is making his first start since Quinn Ewers' departure on Saturday. The No. 1 Longhorns are on the road taking on Ohio State, and Manning struggled a little in the first half. There were expected to be some struggles, and that was the case. Manning had a hard time getting into a rhythm, and Texas ended up going scoreless in the first half. Fans were letting Manning hear about it on social media.

Arch Manning is one of the biggest NIL athletes in college football, so there have been a lot of commercials about him during this game.

“Arch Manning has more commercials in this game that he has completions,” Mark Schlereth said in a post.

A lot of people are talking about Manning after that first half.

Arch Manning in the first half pic.twitter.com/eMYMi05zzj — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) August 30, 2025

Quinn Ewers watching Arch Manning against Ohio State pic.twitter.com/3p4nqkaxVF — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) August 30, 2025

A lot of people thought that Arch Manning should be the starting QB for Texas over Quinn Ewers. Ewers, like Manning, was an incredibly prized recruit. He was a great QB for Texas, but the hype around Manning was at another level. Whenever Ewers struggled even a little bit, Texas fans called for Manning to come in. However, Manning is struggling a little bit in this game.

Struggles for Manning are expected as this is a very difficult game for his first road start. It's never easy to go on the road to take on Ohio State, and Manning is learning the hard way. He will need to get some sort of offensive groove going soon if the Longhorns are going to have a chance in this one.

The Texas football team was down 7-0 at the half, and the offensive struggles have continued in the second half. It is shaping up to be a tight finish in Columbus, and Arch Manning needs to make some big plays for his team.