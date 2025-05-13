Before Bijan Robinson was a star running back in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, he played for the Texas football team. As one of the top recruits in the entire 2020 recruiting class, Robinson had a lot of good options for college. He ended up picking the Longhorns, but Ohio State and USC were a couple of his top choices as well. In fact, Robinson did give the Trojans an opportunity to land him.

One of the best running backs of all time is Reggie Bush, and he went to USC for college. He won the Heisman Trophy with the Trojans and he was a national champion as well. He went on to have a good career in the NFL after leaving USC, and he won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints. Bush is a USC legend, and the Trojans retired his #5.

Bijan Robinson loved watching Reggie Bush, and USC was one of his top schools. In fact, he told the Trojans that he would play for them if he could wear #5.

“I had Ohio State and then USC,” Robinson said regarding his top schools in addition to Texas during an episode of Cold As Balls with Kevin Hart. “Reggie Bush was my favorite player. I was like ‘If i can wear number five and bring it out of retirement, I’ll come to USC!'”

Obviously, Robinson ended up playing for the Texas footbll team, and it worked out for him as he got to wear #5. He was the nation's #1 RB in the 2020 recruiting class, and he had a great career with the Longhorns. Robinson ended up being selected with the eighth overall pick 2023 NFL Draft by the Falcons.

The USC football program has had some great RBs come through the program, and it almost landed Bijan Robinson as well. Who knows what would've happened if he played for the Trojans instead of the Longhorns.