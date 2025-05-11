USC football tacked on another massive college football recruiting win on Mother's Day. This time edging out Michigan and Miami for this talented pass rusher.

Shaun Scott is the newest pledge to the Trojans, Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed Sunday afternoon. Fawcett confirmed the Wolverines and Hurricanes were in the final running. So was USC's Big Ten rival Washington.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge defender even shouted out his mom with his commitment. Then said “Fight On” to signify his arrival to USC.

USC holds the nation's top-ranked recruiting class across every national outlet. The Trojans previously landed four-star wide receiver Luc Weaver on May 3.

The Trojans and Lincoln Riley land one more talented local standout. Scott stars at traditional recruiting hot bed Mater Dei High in Santa Ana. But his commitment rises as a huge win for a pair of new USC assistants.

USC newcomers credited for helping beat Michigan, Miami for recruit

Scott credited multiple coaches for helping sway his decision when speaking with Connor Morrisette of 247Sports. But he zeroed in on two pivotal newcomers in the Land of Troy. Both he raved about in his commitment, starting with the new general manager.

“Chad Bowen, that's my guy. He's been my guy for a couple years now,” Scott told Morrisette. “He got to USC, and he got right on it with me.”

But Bowen isn't the only one earning a recruiting win here. Longtime NFL assistant Rob Ryan is another who claims a massive victory. The new USC linebackers coach scores a brand-new four-star commit here — one of his firsts.

“Coach Rob Ryan is a Hall Of Fame coach,” Scott said. “He's guided linebackers that weren't even drafted to being Pro Bowlers. That's big. Coach Ryan is always himself. He never sugarcoats anything and that adds to it.”

Ryan already has Eric Gentry to coach — who he boldly said can cover Las Vegas Raiders star Brock Bowers.

Scott will play a hybrid edge/linebacker role for USC — perfect for Ryan and this defense. Greg Biggins of 247Sports called Scott “one of more versatile defensive players out west” in his prospect evaluation. Scott is now USC's 26th verbal commitment but 15th with a four-star ranking.