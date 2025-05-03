May 3, 2025 at 6:01 PM ET

USC football has stayed relentless on the college football recruiting trail. The Trojans are now approaching 30 verbal commits for the 2026 class. This time they beat out three Big Ten rivals for this four-star.

Wide receiver Luc Weaver is the newest pledge, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealing Washington, Minnesota and UCLA also were in the mix.

Weaver is one more prized local addition for head coach Lincoln Riley and his staff. The towering 6-foot-3, 210-pound target stars for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

The Fighting Irish wideout neared 20 scholarship offers before deciding on USC. Tight ends/inside wide receivers coach Chad Savage led the recruiting charge to get Weaver on board. The '26 prospect adds to a growing, impressive list of future targets in the Land of Troy.

USC 4-star addition adds fuel for future Big Ten dominance

The Weaver addition is garnering praise nationally. Especially from 247Sports' Blair Angulo.

The national recruiting analyst called Weaver a prospect with “high upside” in his recruitment evaluation.

“With the straight-line speed to be a downfield threat and the pass-catching prowess to help move the chains, Weaver is a well-rounded prospect who should crack the rotation not long after arriving on campus,” Angulo wrote.

Weaver dove into why USC won it in the end.

They are building something special,” Weaver told 247Sports. “After they shared their vision for me, I had no doubt I wanted to be a part of it.”

Weaver added: “I loved the culture when I visited and this next recruiting class is going to be great…USC is a place that feels special.”

Notre Dame watched him catch 53 passes for 1,024 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in his breakout junior seasons. Riley and the Trojans are also adding a track and field star too. Weaver blazed the 100-meter dash in 100 meter dash.

He's joining a stacked WR class already. Trent Mosley of Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic helps lead this unit as a fellow four-star. USC also landed Louisiana prospect Roderick Tezeno on April 30. Riley and the Trojans also added former Utah WR Zacharyus “Zach” Williams in the college football transfer portal on April 26.