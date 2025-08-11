The Texas football program is currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 college football season, in which they will try to hoist their first national championship trophy in the modern era. Texas will be led by quarterback Arch Manning, who played some last year but now is the full time starter after the departure of Quinn Ewers.

On Monday, the season's first AP Poll came out, and the Longhorns were sitting atop the college football world according to the organization, being ranked number one overall in the nation (per On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter).

Behind Texas were the Penn State Nittany Lions, followed by the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, and then the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs.

Last year, it was Ohio State that did Texas in during the playoff en route to their championship victory, but the Longhorns are returning a good chunk of their talent from a season ago and have a Heisman trophy contender in Manning under center.

Manning of course is the nephew of NFL Hall of Famers Peyton and Eli Manning and showcased the talent that made him one of the most sought-after quarterback prospects in the nation during his brief time playing for Texas last year, including some great running ability that he clearly did not inheret from his uncles as well as improved downfield accuracy from his days as a high school quarterback.

Overall, Texas figures to have one of the deepest rosters in the college football landscape, and are looking to finally break through and win a national title after two straight seasons exiting in the football equivalent of the Final Four.

In any case, the Texas football program will have an immediate test to open up their 2025 season with a road game against the reigning champion Ohio State Buckeyes in a rematch of last year's playoff matchup.

That game is slated for 12:00 PM ET on August 30.