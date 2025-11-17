Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos keep on rolling. They extended their win streak to eight games on Sunday, as they outlasted the reigning AFC champions and one of their rivals in the AFC West division, the Kansas City Chiefs, for a 22-19 victory at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The Broncos were still in a precarious spot with under a minute left in the fourth quarter, as the score was still tied at 19-19, but Nix completed a huge throw to wide receiver Troy Franklin to get Denver a fresh set of downs.

Bo Nix with the game on the linepic.twitter.com/PSW2wy4470 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

That helped Denver set up for what was later a game-winning field goal attempt by kicker Will Lutz.

WILL LUTZ WINS IT FOR THE BRONCOS 🎯 Denver has now won EIGHT straight games! pic.twitter.com/N74aHtBu2G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 17, 2025

It was also another come-from-behind win for Nix and the Broncos. The Chiefs grabbed a three-point lead when Travis Kelce took a 21-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes for a touchdown that gave Kansas City a three-point lead with a little under 10 minutes remaining in regulation. The Broncos then tied the score at 19-19 after finishing a six-play drive with a successful Lutz field goal attempt from 54 yards out.

Nix finished the contest with 295 passing yards on 24-0f-37 pass completions. While he did not record a passing touchdown, he managed the offense well and did not turn the ball over despite also being sacked twice for a loss of 12 yards.

With their triumph over the Chiefs, the Broncos padded their lead atop the AFC West, as they have improved to 9-2. If the regular season ended on Sunday, Denver would get the No. 1 seed in the AFC, as the Broncos also own the tie-breaker over the 9-2 New England Patriots, who lost to Nix and company by virtue of having the best win percentage in AFC games.

The Broncos now head to a Week 12 bye before re-emerging in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover.