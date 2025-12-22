The 2025 Texas football season was a roller coaster, given the expectations that followed after they opened as the top-ranked team in the country. The key to the Longhorns was their offense, and although Arch Manning started slowly, he played well and finished with a solid season. They were set up for an even better season next year, but they are losing an essential piece of this offense.

After announcing on his Instagram page, On3 confirmed that Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore is entering the transfer portal. The junior had a solid season in Austin this past year and will transfer somewhere else for his final season in college football. He had the opportunity to enter the NFL Draft, but is transferring instead.

The former four-star out of California finished this past season with 532 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions. Then, across two seasons, Moore caught 77 passes for 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

The growing pains with Arch Manning led the Longhorns to take a step back as a passing offense, but Moore still finished second on the team in receptions, behind Ryan Wingo.

Article Continues Below

DeAndre Moore had some of his best career highlights in 2024 when the Longhorns made a run to the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff. He burst onto the scene in 2024 after not recording a catch as a freshman in 2023. Despite the inconsistency in 2025, Moore did have highlights, like a big touchdown against Oklahoma.

“Now, what DeAndre brings is our ability to work the middle of the field really well,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in September. “But one of the things he also provides is his ability to get things, fix things, and get it right. And sometimes I may not call it exactly right, or a guy may not be lined up exactly right, and he can fix it or give little subtle reminders to people on the field, too.”

Now that Moore is entering the transfer portal, he becomes one of the best players available and should immediately have a long list of schools lining up to recruit him. He could be an instant contributor and a difference maker wherever he ends up.