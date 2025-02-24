Texas football has had one of the best defenses in college football over the past few seasons, but now Steve Sarkisian will have to replace one of his top assistants on that side of the ball. Defensive passing game coordinator Terry Joseph is leaving Texas to take the same position with the New Orleans Saints, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Joseph has been a big pice of coaching one of the best pass defenses in college football during the past few seasons. In 2024, Texas had arguably the best secondary in college football, led by Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron and star safety Andrew Mukuba. That defense was a major reason why Texas was able to reach the semifinals of the College Football Playoff before losing to eventual national champion Ohio State.

Coaching defense runs in the family for Joseph, who is the cousin of current Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. The Broncos had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season and star cornerback Patrick Surtain II won the league's Defensive Player of the Year, leading Joseph to become one of the most well thought-of play callers in the league on that side of the ball.

Terry Joseph will join a new-look Saints staff under new head coach Kellen Moore. Former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was hired to be the new defensive coordinator in New Orleans, so Joseph will start his NFL career under a very experienced defensive play caller.

The Saints don't have the talent in the secondary relative to the rest of the NFL that Texas did compared to some of the teams on its schedule, but Saints fans can take solace in how well coached the Texas defense was against opposing passing games. Joseph was a part of a staff that absolutely blanked Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith in the Cotton Bowl, and New Orleans will be hoping that he can bring something similar to the Saints defense in 2025.