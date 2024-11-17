Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers has a strong backer through the criticism. Ewers has garnered lots of heat for his 2024 play, but a Longhorns defender is on his side.

Ewers received a surprise by Jahdae Barron in a moment captured by A to Z Sports reporter Brian Davis. Barron hugged his quarterback as Texas won 20-10 over Arkansas, with Davis capturing these words next.

“He has a lot of haters, he has a lot of love. But I love that dude all the way to the fullest. That’s a warrior move,” Barron said via Davis.

The 21-year-old from San Antonio has taken harsh critique this season. He was momentarily benched in favor for Arch Manning during the 30-15 Georgia loss. Ewers then threw two interceptions despite delivering three touchdowns in the narrow 27-24 win over Vanderbilt.

Ewers didn't deliver the most dominating of afternoons in Fayetteville. He only hit 20-of-32 completions for just 176 yards. But he tossed two touchdowns. Matthew Golden caught both from Ewers.

But Ewers guided the road win inside a hostile environment. And pulled out the victory against a Razorbacks team that previously upset another top 10 program in Tennessee.

Texas head coach sounds off on Quinn Ewers

Barron proudly defended his QB. But does Steve Sarkisian back Ewers amid his struggles. Sarkisian broke down the play of his QB postgame.

“Thought he played pretty efficiently,” Sarkisian said to reporters.

He added that Arkansas tried to make Ewers work by eliminating the deep ball.

“They were going to play it in a manner, in a style, where they were going to try to keep the ball in front of them and make us work the ball down the field,” Sarkisian said.

Ewers again didn't dominate with his arm. But he beat Arkansas with his composure. And that includes the critical fourth-and-two decision he made to solidify the win. Ewers turned to his legs to ice the game.

“And what a play for him there on the fourth down to kind of seal the game. So I was proud of him for that,” Sarksian said.

Ewers stayed cool throughout the game. He earned a surprise hug afterwards from someone who competes against him in practice. Texas stayed in the race for the Southeastern Conference title at 9-1 thanks to Ewers staying composed. The Longhorns also remained in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth by escaping the Razorbacks' upset attempt on the road.