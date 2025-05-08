Texas football's rivalry matchup with Texas A&M received a major schedule update. The Longhorns are officially in championship-or-bust mode in Steve Sarkisian's fifth year as head coach and Arch Manning's first year as the starting quarterback. Texas, however, will have to navigate a daunting schedule to return to the College Football Playoff for a third straight year. One of those matchups is the Lone Star Showdown against the Aggies. This year's matchup will still take place in Austin, but will be moved up a day.

According to a release from the Texas A&M athletic department, this game will now take place on Friday, November 28, at 6:30 p.m. instead of on its original date of Saturday, November 29. That means that these two historic rivals will meet on Black Friday.

Texas football has gradually built itself into a contender again

So far, it looks like the university made the right choice hiring Steve Sarkisian in 2020. The Torrance, California native is now leading his third program. After a successful tenure at Washington, Sarkisian moved on to coach USC, where he was eventually fired due to personal issues. The 51-year-old, however, overcame those demons and went on to become a decorated offensive coordinator. Sarkisian's phenomenal stint with Alabama led him to the Texas football head coaching vacancy, and he has steadily built this historic program into a contender.

It didn't happen all at once, but every year, the Longhorns have gotten closer and closer to winning their first national title since the 2005-2006 season. Last season, Texas football returned to the College Football Playoff. Steve Sarkisian's team won two games in the twelve-team bracket, bowing out to eventual national champion Ohio State. It was a back-and-forth affair with the Buckeyes that was sealed with a scoop-and-score in the red zone. The Longhorns will subsequently have their chance at revenge right away in 2025.

Arch Manning is going to be thrown into the fire in Week 1 with a visit to Columbus. This clash will likely be between the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams, giving Texas football the opportunity to hit the ground running. The SEC slate for the Longhorns will then include visits to Florida and Georgia and rivalry clashes with Oklahoma and, of course, Texas A&M. It won't be easy, but this team has the talent to win its first-ever SEC championship. And if this group has that kind of upside, Steve Sarkisian and company can definitely be hoisting the College Football Playoff trophy when it's all said and done.