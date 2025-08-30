The energy was already high ahead of the Texas Longhorns showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but actor and longtime Texas super-fan Matthew McConaughey managed to elevate it even further with a powerful pregame message. Just moments before kickoff at Ohio Stadium, McConaughey delivered an address that captured the mindset of a team on a mission — and it quickly went viral across college football circles.

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff posted the clip to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, where McConaughey laid out what he would say to the team before the game — and why he believed words weren’t even necessary.

“So here we go. This is not gonna be the rah rah pump-up speech. We don’t need that right now. Everyone’s pumped up. Ok? Focus. Do your job. This is it. Ding ding. Leader in the ring. We know the dream that we want. It’s at the end of the season when we play in the last game in the Orange Bowl. To get there you have to deal with reality one Saturday at a time and the week before those Saturdays. In practice. Deal with reality. Reach each goal. You get to reality. Let’s get it on.”

McConaughey’s message was as philosophical as it was motivational. Known as the program's unofficial “Minister of Culture,” the actor urged the Longhorns to avoid getting caught up in rankings or outside hype. His focus was on preparation, execution, and internal belief — something head coach Steve Sarkisian has preached since the beginning of camp.

With Texas entering the year ranked No. 1 and coming off a deep College Football Playoff run, the stakes were sky-high. Facing an Ohio State Buckeyes squad that knocked them out in the 2024-25 semifinal only added more meaning. McConaughey’s reminder to focus on each week, starting with this one, set a fitting tone.

The timing was particularly poignant for quarterback Arch Manning, who stepped into his first full season as Texas’ starter with the eyes of the nation firmly on him. A Heisman favorite, Manning has the talent and leadership to guide the Longhorns through a tough schedule, and McConaughey’s speech subtly reinforced that composure and clarity would be his greatest assets.

Sarkisian, now in his fifth season leading the Longhorns, has reshaped the identity of the program through player development and consistency. McConaughey’s public backing of Sarkisian’s voice as the “singular leader” of the team spoke volumes about the alignment inside the locker room.

The clip, though under a minute, quickly made its rounds across social media. Fans and analysts alike praised its authenticity and clarity. Now in the second year of the College Football Playoff’s expansion and with media attention at an all-time high, the Longhorns aren’t just trying to live up to expectations — they’re aiming to control the narrative and set a new standard.

For Texas, this wasn’t just a celebrity cameo. It was a cultural moment that tied past heartbreak to future aspiration — and reminded the players, fans, and coaches that belief and focus still matter more than any headline.

More NCAA Football News
Ohio State mascot Brutus interacts with Pat McAfee on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff first round game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in Columbus at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State fan’s perfect kick on College Gameday goes viralJosh Davis ·
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day presents Lee Corso with a helmet beside Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
How Ohio State’s Ryan Day honored Lee Corso for his final College Gameday showCaleb Nixon ·
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian tells Longhorns Arch Manning to “go be you” before the much-anticipated Ohio State clash.
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian’s Arch Manning message for Ohio State gameYasmin Edañol ·
Lee Corso, middle, talks to Kirk Herbstreit, right, and Nick Saban on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns
Lee Corso picks Ohio State over Texas with final headgear pickScotty White ·
ESPN analyst Nick Saban before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nick Saban expresses confidence in North Carolina football HC Bill BelichickJaren Kawada ·
Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day reacts after his putt on 18 during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on May 28, 2025.
Dave Portnoy drops eye-opening Ryan Day, Ohio State-Michigan claimTim Crean ·