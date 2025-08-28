When you close your eyes and think of the game of football being played at the University of Texas, three players should automatically come to mind. Running backs Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, and quarterback Vince Young.

Vince Young led the Longhorns to an NCAA Championship in 2005 against Pete Carroll, Reggie Bush, and the USC Trojans. Young is regarded as one of the top QBs to ever play college football. His talent was through the roof, and he was one of the first quarterbacks to really break out as a dual threat.

Young was a part of the players in an era that changed the game. Now, he is loving what he is seeing from the current signal caller for the Longhorns.

Young recently joined the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on FanDuel TV. The former Texas star believes Arch Manning has an “it” factor.

“I like that he has his own swag,” Young said. “He has that ‘it’ when he walks into the room. Everybody knows who he is. I love that about him because he’s not one of those guys that’s kind of similar to me. He’s not big-headed; he is just so humble that it’s to the point that he doesn’t pay attention to that. He pays attention to just having fun with his teammates, being goofy, dancing. I was throwing the ball the other day on the football field, and he came out there like, ‘Old ma,n can you still throw it.’ I was like, ‘Boy, you better watch your mouth, man.'”

A little humor goes a long way. The connection that Manning and Young have right now will only help the young QB. Of course, there is no young QB in the sport who has better mentorship for a position than the entire Manning family.

Texas and Ohio State meet in two days. Football season is here!