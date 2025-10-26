The Texas football team got a massive comeback win over Mississippi State Saturday night. Despite losing star quarterback Arch Manning to injury, the Longhorns were able to defeat the Bulldogs in overtime, 45-38. Texas scored 24 points in the fourth quarter of the game.

The comeback was truly one for the ages.

“According to ESPN Research, the Longhorns were the first SEC team to rally from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win since South Carolina came back from 17-0 down to beat Missouri 27-24 in two overtimes in 2013,” Mark Schlabach wrote for ESPN.

Matthew Caldwell threw the go-ahead score in overtime for the Longhorns, due to Manning's injury. Manning suffered a concussion in the game after throwing for 346 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score, to lead Texas on the miraculous comeback.

“Once a year you have culture wins and that was our culture win (vs. Kentucky). I think we got a mulligan because this was our culture win,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said, per the Associated Press. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of a group of guys. Our toughness was going to have to be the best it’s ever been for our program.”

Texas is now 6-2 on the season, with a 3-1 SEC conference record.

Texas football hopes to build on the momentum of this win

The Longhorns have now won three in a row. Texas has losses this season to Ohio State and Florida. If Texas hopes to make the College Football Playoff once again, the school will essentially have to win out from here.

Texas will have chances in the weeks ahead to build their resumé. The question moving forward is about Manning's health. Manning had arguably his best game at Texas, during the win at Mississippi State. Texas would love him in November.

Texas football got a big-time play from Caldwell, in overtime, to ultimately win the game. Caldwell may be needed to start when the team next plays on November 1. Texas takes on Vanderbilt in that contest.

The Longhorns also have games remaining with Georgia, Arkansas and Texas A&M.