Texas football continues to bolster its program for the long term, making significant moves on both the recruiting trail and the coaching staff. Last month, head coach Steve Sarkisian and newly returned defensive coordinator Will Muschamp finalized a key addition to the defensive department by hiring Garrett Cox as a senior defensive analyst.

Cox was poached from the Georgia Bulldogs, where he contributed to one of the most consistent defensive units in the nation during the 2025 season.

With nearly 20 years of experience at elite programs like Alabama, Michigan, and TCU, Cox brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and game-planning expertise to Austin.

His prior history working alongside Muschamp at Georgia ensures immediate familiarity as the Longhorns look to improve a defense that finished 9th in the SEC last year.

The program's momentum extends into future recruiting cycles with a major addition under center.

Class of 2027 quarterback Ty Knutson has officially committed to Texas, as reported by Hayes Fawcett for Rivals. The 6’4, 210-pound signal-caller chose the Longhorns over several prominent suitors, including Oklahoma State and South Carolina.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Ty Knutson has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 210 QB chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma State and South Carolina “I’m ready to represent my home state with the best there is! Hook ‘Em”https://t.co/Nc8Gla2ErH pic.twitter.com/NLjOHdVW0g — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 7, 2026

Upon making his decision public, Knutson expressed his pride in staying home, stating that he is ready to represent his home state with the best there is.

This commitment secures a high-ceiling prospect for the Longhorns’ future offensive plans as they continue to transition into the competitive landscape of the SEC.

These additions come as the program manages significant roster turnover. Last month, it was also confirmed that former Big 12 Newcomer of the Year CJ Baxter decided to transfer to SEC rival Kentucky.

Baxter, who was a key part of the Longhorns' 2023 playoff run, missed most of 2024 due to injury and saw limited carries in 2025.

Despite this loss, optimism remains high in Austin following Arch Manning’s announcement that he will return for the 2026 season.

Manning, coming off a dominant performance in the Citrus Bowl, has made it clear that his goal is to lead Texas back to the College Football Playoff and compete for a national title.