If Texas football (5-2) is going to overcome its ongoing woes on offense and squeeze its way into the Playoff, it will need to rely heavily on its elite defense. Injuries could jeopardize that plan, however. Star safety Michael Taaffe underwent thumb surgery on Monday, according to On3's Pete Nakos. There is no current timetable for his recovery, but the expectation is that he will return at some point this season.

The Longhorns are allowing only 11.3 points per game, which ranks only behind Ohio State and Oklahoma. Taaffe, a 2024 Second-Team All-American, is in the midst of his final year in Austin and has recorded one interception, one sack and 28 solo tackles in 2025. The secondary will surely miss his presence if he is forced to the sidelines.

Texas cannot afford to lose its defensive edge. It is averaging only 218.7 passing yards per game (fourth-fewest in SEC). Arch Manning has little time to work in the pocket behind a shaky offensive line, and he is missing open wide receivers too frequently. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian boasts one of the most impressive offensive minds in the sport, but he has yet to solve this riddle. Expecting him to put everything together now seems unrealistic.

Article Continues Below

This program must continue to lean on its physical defense. An active Michael Taaffe gives Texas a better chance at earning a slot in the 12-team College Football Playoff field. Unless Sarkisian's squad can defeat No. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Texas A&M, it will likely go from preseason No. 1 to competing in an ultimately meaningless bowl game.

Taaffe surely understands the bleak fate facing the Longhorns and will do what he can to get back on the field. Hopefully, Texas football will have more clarity to offer its fans in the coming days.