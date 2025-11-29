One of the Texas Longhorns football program’s fiercest rivalries just picked up new heat after a statement win in Austin. Hours after the No. 16 Longhorns took down the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies 27-17 on Friday night, former quarterback Sam Ehlinger reignited the rivalry once again with a viral post that immediately grabbed national attention.

The former Longhorns signal-caller took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, tossing a jab at the in-state foe after the upset win that derailed A&M’s postseason hopes. The comment drew laughs and plenty of responses from both fanbases.

“Best season in 30 years & they still can’t beat big bro 😂🤘🏼#PoorAggies”

Article Continues Below

The message landed just hours after redshirt sophomore Arch Manning guided the Longhorns to one of their most emotional wins since joining the SEC prior to the 2024 season. Manning went 14-of-29 for 179 yards and a touchdown, adding 53 rushing yards and another score to finish off the upset. The win snapped the Aggies’ perfect season and knocked them out of contention for the program’s first SEC Championship, sending shockwaves through the national rankings.

For the Aggies, the defeat closed the door on reaching the SEC title game and dealt a major blow to their push for a top playoff seed. For Texas, the performance restored bragging rights and highlighted the staying power of the Longhorns football tradition. Manning’s timely surge injected fresh energy into the season and strengthened Steve Sarkisian’s case for a New Year’s Six bowl bid — and even opened the door for an argument to sneak into the top 12 if a few results break their way before Selection Sunday.

As for Ehlinger, his playful “big brother” jab underscored the tension that defines this rivalry. The former star, now an NFL quarterback, hasn’t played in a Texas vs. A&M matchup himself. But his post proves this battle runs far deeper than the scoreboard ever could.