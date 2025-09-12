College football is making a change to the transfer portal, as it's going away from two windows to one. The window will be 10 days long and begin on January 2, 2026. Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian opened up about the change, and it sounds like he's a big fan of it.

Sarkisian, who is 51 years old, claims that he thinks the new college football transfer portal is “better” for the sport, according to Barkley Truax of On3 Sports. The veteran head coach explains how the single window gives student-athletes and football programs alike a more fluid approach to the transfer portal.

“I think for the betterment of the sport, that's the right window for teams, and for the players to have a chance to go in and then decide where they want to go so they can roll into their next institution for spring and be there for spring ball, and then into summer,” Steve Sarkisian said. “It's fair for the school, so they can build their rosters predicated on who leaves and what they're trying to do.”

Article Continues Below

The previous setup offered two windows, one in the winter that began in December, and another in the spring that kicked off in April. Steve Sarkisian seemingly loves the change to just one transfer portal window, as the timing of it makes sense for everyone involved. Not only does it simplify the transfer portal, but as Sarkisian points out, it gives student-athletes a chance to get acclimated with their new school before spring practices.

Texas added 11 players in the offseason through the transfer portal. The Longhorns have been one of the most active teams in recruiting and the portal for several years now, especially with the NIL era in full swing. This is a program that many believe is one of the most talented in the nation. However, the team has not won a national championship since 2005.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are 1-1 on the season so far as they enter Week 3 with a UTEP. It should be another opportunity for Texas to right the ship before participating in SEC games.