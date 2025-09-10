With the Texas football team looking to move on from the Ohio State debacle, the program bounced back in Week 1 with a 38-7 win over San Jose State. As Texas football star Arch Manning had eye-opening plays, one aspect of the team that garnered the attention of head coach Steve Sarkisian was the offensive line.

After the Week 1 disappointment against the Buckeyes, Sarkisian wanted to see an immense amount of improvement on the offensive line in keeping Manning upright and the running game thriving. While Manning threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, the Longhorns recorded 155 yards on the ground. Sarkisian expressed that he didn't believe the offensive line “carried enough information” from Week 1, leading him to say there was “immaturity.”

“I didn't think we carried enough information into the game and applied it up front,” Sarkisian said, according to Hook Em' Headlines. “To me, I think that showed a little bit of our immaturity upfront on Saturday, that it wasn't the same game. It was a different game. You can't play it the same. You know that's something where I think we need to grow this week and learn and understand who's my opponent, what are they trying to do to me, how are they trying to beat me, and then how am I going to combat that within the ball game.”

Texas football's Steve Sarkisian on holding the players accountable

Article Continues Below

While Sarkisian will keep the Texas football team on their toes, he would still find some negatives in a game where the program beat the opponent by over 30 points. Despite what the final score said, Sarkisian would say that “this is not the best version” of the Longhorns and that his “foot's got to get in their butt” ahead of the next game.

“I think as our team in general goes, this is not the best version of Texas football this season that we're going to see,” Sarkisian said, via ESPN. “My foot's got to get in their butt here on Monday morning. That's unacceptable. And there's a standard in which we want to play the game, and 12 penalties does not meet that standard.”

“There's things that we're learning as we go as a team, but those are some of the growing pains that we have to work through,” Sarkisian continued.

At any rate, the Texas football team looks to build a two-game winning streak as they take on UTEP on Saturday.