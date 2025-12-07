The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to find a way to return to the postseason, after a decade-long drought. Pittsburgh has a valuable asset in starting pitcher Paul Skenes, but not enough run support to help him. One Major League Baseball columnist is urging the Bucs to trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for infielder Ketel Marte.

“If they really want to be aggressive, they’ve got the pitching depth to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte,” USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday.

Nightengale argues that the Pirates have the payroll to make a deal for the Arizona infielder.

“The biggest star who is a realistic candidate to be traded is Ketel Marte. He comes with a relatively modest contract ($92 million) and is under control through 2031. The D-backs however, believe now is the time to sever ties, and are in desperate need for pitching,” Nightengale added.

During the 2025 season, Marte hit at a .283 batting average with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs. The Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers are also rumored to be interested in him.

The Pirates need offense to return to the MLB Playoffs

Pittsburgh finished the 2025 season with a 71-91 record. The Pirates had a starting rotation that was a solid group, led by Skenes. Skenes finished the campaign with the National League Cy Young award.

The Pirates were woeful on offense, though. Pittsburgh finished dead last in almost every statistical category for offense in MLB. Pittsburgh didn't win over too many fans with their trade deadline moves, as David Bednar, Ke'Bryan Hayes and others left in the late summer.

Pirates fans are thirsting for the team to win before Skenes leaves town. Skenes was rumored to be wanting to head to the New York Yankees. The star pitcher refuted those reports.

Time will tell if Pittsburgh can add that needed offense. The Pirates lost out on Josh Naylor after making a push for him, and were previously mentioned as a contender to land free-agent Kyle Schwarber.

Pittsburgh hasn't made the postseason since the 2015 season. It has been far longer than that since the Bucs won a division crown.